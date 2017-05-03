An unidentified woman in South Africa has done the unimaginable after she climbed on the bonnet of her husbands car and held on as he moves on the road.

The video shared on Facebook by Nora Pitje has attracted more than 6,000 comments and more than 14,000 shares.

Some comments indicated that the woman was furious with her husband because his girlfriend was in the car belonging to the wife.

After driving for a while, a car cornered the man, while the crowd attempted to pacify the woman. She was later convinced to come down from the car. She grudgingly did while still trying to hit the girlfriend through the car’s opened door.

See video below