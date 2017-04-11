Weeks after Senator Dino Melaye made a video to mock his critics after he was proven to have truly graduated from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, another parody of his “victory song” has emerged.

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district had bursted into a Yoruba folk song, Ajekun iya, used mainly to warn perceived attackers to back off from ambushing a stronger foe.

Seun Kuti, son of the late Afrobeat king, Fela Anikulapo Kuti had also done an acapella parody remix.The latest of the parody remixes was done by Royal Arts Academy and posted on Facebook by PUNCH newspapers.

