CNN’s Richard Quest who is currently in Nigeria interviewed Lai Mohammed yesterday asking him which country had the best jollof rice.
Recall that there is currently a debate on which country has the best Jollof rice especially between Ghana and Nigeria.
To the uttermost shock of Nigerians, Lai Mohammed responded ‘Probably Senegal’.
The moment Nigeria’s minister of information, Lai Mohammed says on CNN that another country makes better jollof rice than Nigeria #GlaziaNow pic.twitter.com/4Aaq2iUwDj
