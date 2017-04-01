Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi’s brilliant effort and a goal from Jamie Vardy were enough for Leciester City to defeat Stoke City at the King Power Stadium.

Ndidi netted a stunner in the 25th minute by guiding a missile into the top corner from outside the area by leaving the keeper hapless in the process before Jamie Vardy added the second in two minutes after halftime.

The Defending Champions had other chances to add to the two but the game eventually finished 2 nil in favour of the Foxes who continues their resurgent form since Claudio Ranieri was sacked.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;