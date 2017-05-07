Two second half goals from Granit Xhaka, Danny Welbeck help Arsene Weenger to end his Premier League voodoo against a Jose Mourinho coached team.

The first half ended goalless before Xhaka unleashed a 30 yard shot to give the gunners the lead in the 54th minute before Danny Welbeck gave the home side a two goal cushion three minutes later.

Though Jose Mourinho had promised to field a team full of reserve players, only Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly were the obvious absentees as he had a mind on the return leg of the Red Devils’ Europa League clash against Celta Vigo.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;