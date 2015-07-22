President Muhammadu Buhari has made yet another public blunder on the world stage. This time, he referred to the APC as the All Nigeria’s People’s Congress instead of the All Progressives Congress during his meeting with President Barack Obama of the United States.

It would be recalled that referred to German Chancellor, Angela Merkel as ‘Mitchelle” and Germany as ‘West Germany’ during his speech at the G7 summit held last month.

Watch the video below: