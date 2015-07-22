President Muhammadu Buhari has made yet another public blunder on the world stage. This time, he referred to the APC as the All Nigeria’s People’s Congress instead of the All Progressives Congress during his meeting with President Barack Obama of the United States.
It would be recalled that referred to German Chancellor, Angela Merkel as ‘Mitchelle” and Germany as ‘West Germany’ during his speech at the G7 summit held last month.
Watch the video below:
Any boby can make mistake if he likes let bim call government( gunment) he is the one that can rule Nigeria as far as this period is concerned and God has confirmed he .forget about mistakes and lat move forward.
You the reporter of this news, sounds like one of the Agents of corruption. you should report meaningful issue and not stories that points at distraction to the basic issues Nigerians whats to hear.
Nigerians wants to hear that looted funds has been recovered, looter persecuted, corruption reduced to a minimal. and those who have Nigeria and citizens Nigeria at hart placed at the administration of this country.
You have not commented ,on the discovered looted funds in the account of few individual, you did not comment on the bailout intervention funds to some state by Buhri, when The President Jonathan administration, wanted to withdraw and save from exess crude account, The Governors Forum refused and said that they are capable to handle state affairs. when they are busy laundering the funds , by owing civil servants in their various states. Meanwhile , all their security Aids and all their allowances has been paid, leaving the civil servants and their families unpaid.
Comment on this issues not on matter concerning President Buharis mistake in America
you should be ashame of yourself………… How can you defend him. Nigeria sorry ndooo!
Really and again? This man is a real case, drama and shame to Nigeria. Age is really catching up with him. It is old age that is fast telling on him because he is really older than he claims as he uses official age.
He is just being helped and protected by media aides as he forgets positive things easily and remember negative things already stored and programmed in his brain easily especially as a brutal soldier.
Jonathan they say was a “clueless” president. This one has been named and labelled “Daura Dullard”.
u r talking, can u tell me how good r u at
speaking English. if u lyk u say anytyn wat Nigerians r after is the betterment of the nation not the mistake made by someone. can u tell me u don’t make mistake . Foolish people
I doubt if you listened to the president’s speech. Please stop commenting on something of are not sure of.
You reporters sud stop dis nonsense remark even wen u are speakin ur language u mak mistakes so Y talkin lik enemies of progress in dis our country?those past leaders dat are well educated are all theives.wicked pple leave buhari alone oooooo
the so called mr. perfect who ruled nigeria for many years could only destroy the economy of the country and left the country in a very big problems. Buhari is a real man who is out to bring back our pride again. The level of attacks and propagander against him shows that the country has actually been eaten up by corruption. Buhari is God sent.
he is bound to make mistakes.he is a human.
NO WAWOO!
What We Actually Needed Was A Transformation Not A Chamge.
Na wa o! Abeg wen the president Jonathan said “I promise all Nigerians youth, I will create employment..I will create unemployment” in one of his manifestation what was that? mistake or not? so I see nothing wrong with PMB to say “Nigerian progressive congress” instead of All Progressive congress. Afterall he’s the president of federal republic of Nigeria.
One thing is some people does join discussions without understanding, the issue on ground.
Buhari’s intention is for the interest of Nigerian, in making sure that stolen funds are returned to Nigeria. what ever name he call APC does not matter to me, what Nigerians want is a transformation of Nigeria from its corrupt platform to a better society, of corruption free
here,we are talking abt change n hw d pple wll surved wth these hardship cos d president is nt doing anytin abt it. may God help us wooo