The eight-year-old boy who married a 61-year-old woman on Valentine’s Day last year in a bid to placate his ancestors repeated the ceremony in the bride’s home town at the weekend. Sanele Masilela is now nine and his wife, Helen Shabangu, is 62 years old.
Yesterday’s wedding was held to introduce the groom to the bride’s family in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.
According to an agreement between the two families, much of last year’s formal wedding needed to be repeated before the couple changed into traditional gear for the second part of the ceremony.
The traditional marriage took place in Mkhuhlu township, where Shabangu has a home. Last year, their white wedding was held in Mamelodi, Pretoria, where they live separately.
Early yesterday, there were busy preparations for the traditional ceremony as curious onlookers gathered at Shabangu’s home.
The house was abuzz with women from the village preparing umqombothi (beer), pap and chakalaka. A cow was slaughtered to feed the guests.
Shabangu’s real husband, Abel Shabangu, was among the men who came to help to put up a tent and three gazebos. He also bought a three-tier wedding cake.
“I’m here to support my wife. We all want this day to go well. Our children couldn’t come, but they also wish us well today,” said Abel.
An aunt of the bride, Anah Khosa, said the family was happy that the wedding had come to Mpumalanga because they could not afford to go to Pretoria last year.
Last year’s Valentine’s Day wedding had all the elements of a real one: R7000 lobolo was paid for Shabangu, who wore a white wedding gown, and they kissed before exchanging rings and vows. The ceremony, it was said at the time, was not binding but merely a ritual to appease the ancestors.
Since that white wedding, the couple have returned to their normal lives – Sanele being just a schoolboy and his spouse a working woman.
Before yesterday, they had not seen one another since November.
Sanele, a Grade 4 pupil, claimed to have been having a series of visions of his late grandfather, which were interpreted as a sign that his grandfather, Busy Masilela, who never married, wanted Sanele to do so on his behalf.
Sanele’s mother, Patience Masilela, said the wedding attracted much international media interest last year. She said people who were not familiar with the ritual thought the couple were living together as husband and wife.
The young groom now lives with his elder sister in Venda, where he attends school.
Patience said that when her son told neighbours in Mkhuhlu that he was getting married in a traditional ceremony, everybody pitched in with the cooking and other arrangements.
“The ceremony moved from a small thing to a real one – like the white wedding of a mature man,” she said.
“Everyone who attended had been invited by Sanele. He understands why he had to do this. And one day, when he is older, he will choose a girl his age to marry.
“I did whatever I could to protect him from the ancestors. If we didn’t do this, he would have been sick or gone crazy,” she said.
The groom’s mother said the R18000 white wedding also attracted the interest of social workers, who sent the boy for mental evaluation.
But, she said, they realised he was stable and merely practising his culture.
Shabangu, a close family friend, works with Sanele’s mother at a dumping site where they collect material for recycling and resale. They left Mamelodi for Mkhuhlu two weeks ago to prepare for yesterday’s wedding .
Yesterday, a neighbour, Jane Mashaba, said people were happy for the spirits of the ancestors and hoped they would not trouble the boy any longer.
Shabangu did not show any signs of age as she danced with her bridesmaids, girls of between four and 10 years.
Masogana A Bapedi dancers provided entertainment and the guests drank soft drinks.
Sanele and his bride shared a bottle of Fanta Grape.
60 on “[VIDEO/PHOTO] 9-year-old Boy Marries 62-year-old Woman Again To Please Ancestors”
Am not suprise of what happened to small boy of (9yrs) and old woman of (62yrs). Every craeture has their tradition, pls i urge you people of the world don’t destroy your traditions for that is your life.Thanks
Hello Chizoba,
I love your post. so cute nd objective. It is my earnest pray that one day tradition will compel you to marry a madman and that shall be your portion in Jesus Name I pray. Amen
May God hav mercy
wonders shall not end all is evil and madness
After this……the boy suppose to travel out…of the country.who is even going to marry the boy……hmmmmm “fingers are not equal”
It seems the 9yr old boy is not happy with her grandmother 62yrs old to be his wife.The youth there should something against this so call tradition.
That was a barbaric tradition. The right of that child should be protected by Law. What kind of captivity is that?
Jesus Christ the son of God came into this world to give us freedom from satanic activities such as this one. Preachers continue to preach and people who want to perish continue to give deaf ears. It is unfortunate.
This is child abuse. No doubt, the woman is demon possessed. I pray that the Lord Jesus Christ will save both out of satanic influence.
stupid and very foolish people
This is Africa
This is madness!!!
Dis is absolute madness, wat a stupid tradition, pls God change us for the better
wat dis world is turning into, I don’t understand, God pls come for our rescue
9 years odg yob marr 62 years wom u sh
this is totally rubbish!
this is baberic and disghusting
it is a child abuse……. Abomination……… Disgrace…….. Lugubrious
Well, i know we are in the last weekend. activists & human right lawyer, what are you doing? Please, rescue the life and future of this small kid.
More bondage for the boy. When he’s old enough now, he’ll start running around for liberation.
His parents deserve stoning.
Why did people give her the chance to do that?
This is abnormal… this is the beginning of child abused … We needs to take caution in some things …and there are laws that counters all these thing and it is being over looked ….May the Lord have mercy on us …
DIS S ABSOLUTE NONSENSE
Am very sure the boy will die before her cause of what she will be doing with him..its long life she’s trying to get from this. Nigeria with all this rubish..the woman must be arrested for child abuse
The end time has come
people perish for lack of knowledge,i wish these people will come to the understanding of the word of God.i pray for their deliverance anyway.
this is the act of initiation into the evil world the world has almost come to an end, that was why evil things are coming up. may God deliver his own children and have mercy for this world.
This is complete madness!
First class child abuse
its unbelieveable terrific things are happening this days.May God in His infinity mercies pls forgive us
God well help us in the name 4jesus
I think d devil is at work ,d need serious deliverence
Is there no government in this land..what are the human right activists doing. I weep for this innocent and other future victim of this demonic initiation.. May God show them mercy.. Please the church of God in this nation wake up
the boy family en women family are all not serious.how can u let dis happened
hmmm dt can Neva hpd, mayb d women want d word 2 comment on at post,or she wt very 2 see at on net
Unbelievable they should tell us the reason behind the marriage.
How is the grandfather a grand father if he never got married??? can somebody help me explain that? Im confused here. He is dreaming of his grandfather who never got married asking him to do so on his behalf, helloooo.
I wonder too, may God deliver them
End time
This is demonic
I think the need deliverance, is also the sing of end time has come
dis is a devilesh act.
My people this is real child abuse. May God have mercy. This people don’t know God the creator. See what the bible says:“See that you do not despise one of these little children. For I tell you that their angels in heaven always see the face of my Father in heaven.”
— Matthew 18:10
if I wear d parents of that boy I will personal killed that lady,before she spoils my child.
Thar’s the work of devil
god help our country something must happened there
May the Almighty God deliver them.(amen)
so so babaric and nonsensical
there is only one God and that God will deliver them .how can people still believe tradition
this is end time storys will ucor.
dis is totaly child abuse
heaven help those who helped themselves
This type of tradition is the funniest and craziest type I have ever seen where a baby boy of 9yr got married to a granny of 62yrs, this is fantastically bandage and ignorance.
This is the reason why Christian’s should preach the WORD Of God every where to let the people know the truth about God because many people are still in bondage because of ignorant. This mess was conducted in the name of marriage cos they believed in their fore father’s tradition.
Let there be a clear explanation on the magic post on how a man who never got married has a grand son that will get married on his behalf.
That is the continuity of the evil act when this one grow old now, he will claim, he is never get married
Anyway, from the names of the places, the tabul is not from Nigeria even with the level of our corruption-God forbid
this life is full of distarter
This is a terrible affliction and satanic oppression placed on this innocent boy ignorantly, i blame his parents. i call on Christians all over the world to stand in gap for this boy to be delivered,after-all the bible says the lawful captive shall be set free.His parents are completely out of their senses
It’s amazing this is free world,I love it how I wish I was the boy, we are in free world OK we are in the most crazy.
why can’t they say the accestor have chosen madman 4 this woman but a boy who is future have not been identify I pity 4 d parent of the boy my prayer is DAT GOD will deliver the boy because this is real bondage.
dis is nonsense
God Punish The Devil. To Hel Wit Tht Kind Tradition.
I still don’t understand everything here