The news broke Saturday morning, January 7 that Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye had retired as the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) General Overseer in charge of Nigeria due to a government regulation, which stipulates mandatory office tenure for general overseers of all registered churches, as the reason for the restructuring.

Adeboye after citing his reason for resigning said other church leaders like Pastor William Kumuyi of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide International aka Winners Chapel will soon follow suit.

The man of God on Sunday said Government’s interest in Church matters were not helping and added that the government of not allowing the church (RCCG) to continue with its stipulated lifetime 100 per cent salaries to its pensioners as the Government stepped in and made a law that they should be contributing to pension fund

So we want to know how you feel about the government regulation, does it keep the church in check or since the church is not a business entity, Government should not be involved in its affairs?

