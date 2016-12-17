The 2016/2017 GCE examination results were on Friday, December 16 released by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

In a press conference held in Abuja, the examination body said 176,621 candidates registered for the exam, while 172,699 candidates sat the examination.

According to WAEC, 66,497 candidates, representing 38.50%, obtained credits in five (5) subjects and above, including English language and mathematics.

This figure shows many candidates practically failed as this is a major requirement to pass the examination.

Meanwhile, 13,488 candidates, representing 7.81% of the total candidature for the examination had their results seized.

”The cases are being investigated & reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate committee of the council in due course for consideration.

”The Committee’s decisions will be communicated to the affected candidates thereafter,” head of WAEC national office told journalists at the briefing.

The results will be available on waecdirect.org within the next 24 hours.