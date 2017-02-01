Blessing Brown is a Fast rising actress from Liberia. The actress who moved to Nigeria not long ago has some featured in quite a good number of movies.

In a recent interview with SunNews, Blessing stated that she preferred older men as they are the real deal and are more suitable for marriage because of their wealth of experience.

Read below:

“Since I was a child I have been crushing ‎on him. I still look forward to seeing myself in the arms of Pete Edochie. I don’t mind the fact that he is married; he is my dream husband. I like the way he talks, walks and acts.

Nobody else can substitute him in my life right now. Not even his younger version, Yul Edochie; he doesn’t entice me. All I want is Pete and not his sons or look alike! I love him regardless of his age. Older men make good husbands.

Age is just a number. If I love a 70-year old man, I don’t see why I shouldn’t marry him. I don’t have time for small boys still running around and wearing studs in their ears with lots of chains hanging around their necks.”