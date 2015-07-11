Boko Haram has set a terrifying new precedent by releasing its first gruesome video of a beheading since it pledged allegiance to ISIS.
|A Nigerian soldier is made to kneel in front of three militants after he was captured by Boko Haram
PHOTO: MailOnline
The video adopts many of the same style-points as the hundreds of barbaric videos released by ISIS over the last year.
The ‘west Africa’ insignia in the top-left corner suggests the terror group has set up a new so-called media wing in the country.
It comes on the same day that MailOnline learned of a Somali terror group’s intentions to join ISIS – which would extend its so-called caliphate to east-Africa.
The ten minute-long propaganda video begins with what appears to be an intense firefight against Nigerian soldiers.
Boko Haram fighters exchange machine gun fire with the troops and launch heavy mortar grenades on their locations.
It shows them standing proudly next to the corpses of scorched Nigerian troops – and showing off their security badges to the camera.
The video ends with the senseless murder of a captured African Union soldier. With a look of true horror on his face, the man kneels in front of three masked Boko Haram fanatics – two of whom point AK47s at his head.
|Murdered: The video then cuts to the man, who has been beheaded by the Islamic militants
PHOTO: MailOnline
14 on “[WATCH] Boko Haram Releases First Beheading Video Since Pledging Allegiance To ISIS”
dis is unhumane behaveour .god please help us on those blooddy p/p
Who are you people?
death comes in diff forms and we all would die sumday. have u given urself a thought on what becomes of u after death? Boko haram is nothing but the fulfilment of the prophecy in d Bible(Anti-Christ). dnt die in darkness
Rest in Peace Ahua
end time has come . This is beyond religion matter. May God see us thrugh
Insha Allah we are in alive,nothing will kill us accept God.
god ll save his own from these terrible generatn.it is well
what is the meaning of releasing and freeing the members of boko haram in detaintion ? That is hypocritic act. God will guard us in JESUS name .
God help us in ds contry
God go purnish them one by one they build militant to disturb the past government,now the thing don dey pass dia power,m!litant don turn to terrorist,we know say na northern leader dey run things una Neva halla una just start boko Isis blow up all north make una leave south mumu people.
God will never leave his children alone
this is a prophecy from d bible. all we want is for d federal government to lead everybody into a unity and love life in this country
Ya Allah!!!!!! Please deliver us from the hands of these human blood suckers…. Ya Allah!!! Give our military officers the might to conquer these lucifers of our time. Ya Allah!!!! Our hearts are still bleeding over the demise of recently fallen heroes, You have power over all things Yarobi, please deliver us from the hands of these Devils.. Allah please yield to our cry, and protect our military officers at the Battle field against these beasts of no nation. Ya Allah!!! This is a battle for You, not for us because we are helpless… Forgive us of our iniquities and come to our rescue. Many of these animals in human skin have been arrested, killed and maimed as the case may be, just to pave way for peace to reign in the land, yet they keep on multiplying for these deadly mission. Ya Allah, we don’t know their source but You do, hence we call on You to render them impotent with their weaponry so that we will have cause to glorify Your Name Insha Allah….
God hv mercy on his children