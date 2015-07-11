Boko Haram has set a terrifying new precedent by releasing its first gruesome video of a beheading since it pledged allegiance to ISIS.

A Nigerian soldier is made to kneel in front of three militants after he was captured by Boko Haram

PHOTO: MailOnline

The video adopts many of the same style-points as the hundreds of barbaric videos released by ISIS over the last year.

The ‘west Africa’ insignia in the top-left corner suggests the terror group has set up a new so-called media wing in the country.

It comes on the same day that MailOnline learned of a Somali terror group’s intentions to join ISIS – which would extend its so-called caliphate to east-Africa.

The ten minute-long propaganda video begins with what appears to be an intense firefight against Nigerian soldiers.

Boko Haram fighters exchange machine gun fire with the troops and launch heavy mortar grenades on their locations.

It shows them standing proudly next to the corpses of scorched Nigerian troops – and showing off their security badges to the camera.

The video ends with the senseless murder of a captured African Union soldier. With a look of true horror on his face, the man kneels in front of three masked Boko Haram fanatics – two of whom point AK47s at his head.