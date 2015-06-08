General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, yesterday expressed the believe that with the track record of President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, they can bring about the change they promised during the campaigns.
Addressing journalists at Kaduna airport after presiding over the revival crusade and meeting with his church members at the weekend, Kumuyi reiterated that considering past records of the Buhari and his vice, he was optimistic of them fulfilling their promise.
His words, “I believe that with the past records of the president, as well as the vice president, I believe that they meant what they said during the campaigns and I want to see that they will really focus on the drive to bringing the change they actually spoke about and I believe we will see change.”
Kumuyi said, “Anyone inposition of government is there by the ordination of God, by the plan of God and so, should rule with the fear of God,” as he called on the president to look at the mistakes of the past government and correct those mistakes, so as to move the country forward.
According to him, “We should look at whatever mistakes the past government made and see how to sincerely and genuinely correct those mistakes and not only to dwell on the mistakes but move us forward, so we can have a better country for a new generation of Nigerians.”
Speaking on the role of the church in tackling corruption in Nigeria, he said the church can help in combating the endemic corruption, saying corruption is a sin against God and urged religious leaders to teach their members to live righteous and godly life.
He said, “The church cannot solve the problems of the whole country but obviously we can solve part of the problems. We, who are preachers in churches should help our people to understand that corruption is an evil thing, a sin against God, a sin against society and a sin against humanity in general.
“Therefore, our ministers in the churches should see that we preach to help the people live a life that is commendable, a life that is righteous and godly.
“Everybody is not in church, other leaders of religious groups should influence people who come to their places of worship, whether Christians or not, to see that we all join hands to combat corruption.
“Of course, the government too will do its own part among the civil servants, so that we can all join hands and fight against the monster of corruption.”
Words of Wisdom and encouragment is a great weapon for the wise
daddy G.O you are saying something sir
True talk man of God.
God Bless And Change NIGERIA
Pastor, thy Lord will increase your wisdom in Jesus name
Man of God, that is right, we have tell there their mistake so they can correct their self for the next level, Nigeria are really corrupt, We need changes cause is getting too much.
Father, we are tire of what the future of Nigeria will become off because the population of the bad politician who is corrupting the Nigerian is higher than those who want it to be a great Nation said we NIGERIANS…..
Let his will be done
thank God sir for concern and may God help them to change our country Nigeria For good not by mouth sir.
Those men can not be man of GOD because man of GOD can’t partake on politics!
Yes sir, may God help them to fulfil their promise
I believe with God all things are possible,he knows all he has reason for all,he also have solution to all.
Well, let them just have it at the back of their mind that promise is a debt to God almighty and to the humanity. And any short of the promise may attract God’s anger
May Almighty Allah give them strength and wisdom to fulfil their promise, SAI BABA SAI BAHARI & AISHA.
u’v spoken as a man of God. May God had more wisdom to u
dady may God of heaven keep strentinin ur meistry sir. u ar a father in did.
A word is enough for the wise.
God bless u sir
is there any pastor lyk opm he give free education nd also free traning to people whc of pastor can do dat.. wat d do
is to expent thier church so dat can make money..deres notin lyk change in nigeria .deres no job 4 d young.here in nigeria rich become richer why d poor become poorer.dat is nigeria 4 u
Tales by moonlight.
see your country heading to a doom by Buhari’s confused and visionless government, you are there making a sooth saying/feel good message, to gain favour or what?.
face your church business.
Buhari government has practically nothing to offer.
Let them stop complaining about what they met on ground, a whole year is gone, set the ball rolling to reduce hardship on the land. The masses are suffering. Secondly, a house divided against itself can not stand, mend your fences fast and give us the change you promised!!
i blv there is nothing impossible for god to do let all the renowned men and women of god gather together on a mountain and pray fervently for Nigeria to survive this hardship seems the leaders have no the fear of god in them the religious leaders have to make this sacrifice if they are not selfish may god rescue us
THANK U DD KUMUYI, BUHARI YOU ARE WOSE DEN CORRUPTION