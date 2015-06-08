General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, yesterday expressed the believe that with the track record of President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, they can bring about the change they promised during the campaigns.

Addressing journalists at Kaduna airport after presiding over the revival crusade and meeting with his church members at the weekend, Kumuyi reiterated that considering past records of the Buhari and his vice, he was optimistic of them fulfilling their promise.

His words, “I believe that with the past records of the president, as well as the vice president, I believe that they meant what they said during the campaigns and I want to see that they will really focus on the drive to bringing the change they actually spoke about and I believe we will see change.”

Kumuyi said, “Anyone inposition of government is there by the ordination of God, by the plan of God and so, should rule with the fear of God,” as he called on the president to look at the mistakes of the past government and correct those mistakes, so as to move the country forward.

According to him, “We should look at whatever mistakes the past government made and see how to sincerely and genuinely correct those mistakes and not only to dwell on the mistakes but move us forward, so we can have a better country for a new generation of Nigerians.”

Speaking on the role of the church in tackling corruption in Nigeria, he said the church can help in combating the endemic corruption, saying corruption is a sin against God and urged religious leaders to teach their members to live righteous and godly life.

He said, “The church cannot solve the problems of the whole country but obviously we can solve part of the problems. We, who are preachers in churches should help our people to understand that corruption is an evil thing, a sin against God, a sin against society and a sin against humanity in general.

“Therefore, our ministers in the churches should see that we preach to help the people live a life that is commendable, a life that is righteous and godly.

“Everybody is not in church, other leaders of religious groups should influence people who come to their places of worship, whether Christians or not, to see that we all join hands to combat corruption.

“Of course, the government too will do its own part among the civil servants, so that we can all join hands and fight against the monster of corruption.”