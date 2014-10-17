If you want Wizkid to feature on your song,you must have loads of money.

That is because the Star boy boss has revealed that what he charges is by no means affordable for an up and coming act.

In an interview with the NET, the 24-year old said: ‘I charge N10M for collaboration but I don’t charge the people I love.’ The artiste also bragged about not paying artistes for them to feature on his songs. ‘I don’t pay for collaborations because I’m confident of myself.’…