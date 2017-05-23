A lone suicide bomber attacked a concert by pop star, Ariana Grande yesterday evening, May 22 at the Manchester Arena, Britain leaving at least 22 people dead and 59 injured.

Below are facts you should know about the suicide bombing that has sent shock waves around the world;

1.) Police said they were called at 10:33pm (2133 GMT) to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena during a concert by pop star Ariana Grande, who is popular with teenagers and pre-teens.

2.) According to police, the blast occurred “within the foyer area of the stadium.” Manchester Arena said the blast took place “outside the venue in a public space.”

3.) The arena foyer connects the 21,000-capacity auditorium with Victoria train and tram station, a major transport hub on the northern edge of the city centre.

4.) Witnesses described a “huge bomb-like bang” and scenes of panic as young fans rushed out and parents waiting outside frantically searched for their children.

5.) Greater Manchester Police’s chief constable Ian Hopkins said a sole attacker had set off an “improvised explosive device” and died in the process.

6.) Authorities are treating the attack as a “terrorist incident,” but no one has so far claimed it. The Police said they are investigating whether it was a lone wolf-style attack or whether there are accomplices.

7.) British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned it as “an appalling terrorist attack”.

8.) Police said there were children among the victims before confirming at least 22 people were killed and dozens injured, who are being treated in six hospitals.

9.) The incident in Manchester is the second terror attack to hit England in less than two months as five people were killed, more than 50 injured when a muslim convert Khalid Masoodd drove into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in central London, before crashing into the fence surrounding parliament.

10.) The deadliest bomb attack on British soil took place on July 7, 2005 when four British suicide bombers inspired by Al-Qaeda attack London’s transport system, killing 52 and wounding 700.