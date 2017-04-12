The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, April 11 made another discovery of a staggering sum of N4billion suspected to be proceeds of crime following a tip-off from a whistle blower.

Investigations as to the owner of the funds revealed that the money belongs to a former People’s Democratic Party deputy governorship candidate in Niger State.

The suspect uses the names of two companies – Katah Property & Investment Limited and Sadiq Air Travel Agency – in laundering the funds.

Each of the company has N2billion fixed in its deposit account domiciled in Guaranty Trust Bank.

The suspected owner of the account and the account officer are currently on the run.