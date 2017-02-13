The whistle-blower who informed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC about the foreign currencies hidden in a safe by former managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Andrew Yakubu, claims there were four safes and not one as reported by EFCC, Daily Nigerian reports.

The anti graft agency on February 3, raided Andrew’s house in a Kaduna slum, Sabon Tasha where they discovered a safe with a staggering sum of $9,777,000 and another sum of £74,000.

Credible security sources said that the whistle-blower (name withheld) told EFCC investigators the safes in the house were four in number, and that the remaining three cash boxes were taken to unknown destination a few days to the EFCC raid.

Asked whether he had any hint as to where the rest of the safes were hidden, the whistle-blower said he did not know.

He was also quoted as saying that had EFCC not swung into action on February 3, chances were that the remaining one would also have been evacuated.

According to the sources, Mr Yakubu had suspected that operatives of the commission had mounted surveillance on the house and ordered the evacuation of the safes.