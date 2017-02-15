The reported telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and his Nigerian counterpart, President Muhammadu Buhari was on Tuesday confirmed by the White House.

It was confirmed by the White House press secretary, Sean Spicer in his introduction of Tuesday’s White House Press Briefing said:

“In addition to his in-person meetings with the Prime Minister of Canada, the president also recently had phone calls with the presidents of Tunisia, Peru, Nigeria and South Africa.”

According to Mr. Buhari’s special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, President Trump requested the call.

Mr. Buhari spoke to his American counterpart from his current residence in London, where he is receiving medical treatment.

Mr. Adesina said the call between the two statesmen was “cordial,” adding that the Nigerian president congratulated Mr. Trump on his electoral victory and recent cabinet appointments.

Watch Video Below;