The lawmakers have been notified of President Muhammadu Buhari’s intention to his extend his vacation in the United Kingdom for medical reasons, the Presidency has said.

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, in a statement on Sunday, announced the new development.

Mr. Adesina said the President wrote the National Assembly “today, February 5, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.”

The President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning, said Mr. Adesina.

Mr. Buhari had in January written the National Assembly, notifying the lawmakers of his vacation and temporary transfer of power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

It is the third time Mr. Osinbajo will be leading Nigeria in acting capacity since he and Mr. Buhari were inaugurated in May 2015.

In the initial notice to the National Assembly, Mr. Buhari was to be away between January 23 and February 6.

“The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives,” Mr. Adesina said of the new development.

The notice of extension came up amid rumours and anxiety over the President’s health.

Mr. Buhari had been rumoured to have died or been facing critical health challenge, but the Presidency denied such rumours.

At different times, the Presidency released pictures of the President in a bid to show he is hale in London.

However, in the new notice, the president did not state when he will be returning to Nigeria to resume duty.

Mr. Adesina declined comment when asked when the President would return to the country.