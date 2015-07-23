Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, has explained why President Muhammadu Buhari took his son Yusuf, along with him on the official trip to the United States.

According to the media aide, he said Buhari did nothing wrong by taking his son with him. “There is absolutely nothing wrong with the president travelling with one of his sons. It is an acceptable and standard practice. He could go with up to four members of his family. Don’t forget that when former President Bill Clinton visited Nigeria while he was in office, he came with his daughter, Chelsea,” Adesina said

“President Barak Obama travels with his children and so the President of Nigeria can travel out with three or four of his children. Late President Umaru Yar’Adua used to travel with two of his sons and one of his grandchildren.”

Yusuf Buhari was part of the president’s 33-men delegation to Washington DC. However, the move was quick to condemnation as some Nigerians were not comfortable to the fact that President Buhari included his son in his list of entourage.