Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, has explained why President Muhammadu Buhari took his son Yusuf, along with him on the official trip to the United States.
According to the media aide, he said Buhari did nothing wrong by taking his son with him. “There is absolutely nothing wrong with the president travelling with one of his sons. It is an acceptable and standard practice. He could go with up to four members of his family. Don’t forget that when former President Bill Clinton visited Nigeria while he was in office, he came with his daughter, Chelsea,” Adesina said
“President Barak Obama travels with his children and so the President of Nigeria can travel out with three or four of his children. Late President Umaru Yar’Adua used to travel with two of his sons and one of his grandchildren.”
Yusuf Buhari was part of the president’s 33-men delegation to Washington DC. However, the move was quick to condemnation as some Nigerians were not comfortable to the fact that President Buhari included his son in his list of entourage.
10 on “Why Buhari Took His Son, Yusuf On The Official US Trip – Presidency”
NICE TRAVEL
l luv d room so hw do i start chatin?
The best presindent of africa Muhammad Buhari presindent of Nigeia.
It is understandably arguable that Nigeria should feel uneasy with such useless team all except Imo State Governor looked swallowed in pictures and interactions in Whitehorse environment by the America factor. Team 33 consisting of how many technocrats and head of manufacturing or marketing giant seeking to attract business to Nigeria. The of 33 consisting of persons of questionable contribution to the Nigeria growth or revitalization> Did the President ask to address the Business community and manufacturing giants to lure them to Nigeria. The presidents you cited traveled with their family members to support a performing President. Not one just appeared to office and appear to dwell in recycling very old hands he met many years ago who may have nothing to contribute to emerging Nigerian economic power. A pastor on the entourage to accomplish what? He may not be the Messiah Nigeria long for if he cannot identify and recruit new hands with sound academic and other. Yes not time to judge him. but he has to be ware and should not dwell more on glorifying past. We want a new Nigeria to today and not of yesteryear showing improvement of the alleged past performance that motivated his choice and not romanticizing mediocrity
lawfully if it is allowed,mr president should not be accused!
Animal must go with each other to scratch back as a representative of a failed state of Nigeria.
haaaa
What are the reason for Nigeria Embassy in the US? The president always travel with 33- 45 members of the presidency. What example is he showing to Nigeria Mr Changer.
Mr. Femi, Please before responding to people comments try to check to fine out how those country you are siting as example book their logistics. Change start with me is that an example of change?
Almighty Allah shall provide you good heal health and wisdom to presude and delivering better