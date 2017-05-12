Following an order by the Federal High Court in Lagos that the Department of States Services should bring Capital Oil and Gas Managing Director, Ifeanyi Ubah before it today, May 12, the secret police has revealed the oil mogul could not be released due to another court order it had obtained authorising it to detain him in its custody for at least 14 days.

Justice Mohammed Idris had on Tuesday, May 9 asked DSS to bring Ubah before him and the DSS should explain why an order for Ubah’s unconditional release should not be made.

The DSS counsel, Mr. Peter Oluremodu, who appeared before Justice Idris on Friday with a notice of objection to the order to produce Ubah in court, said Ubah was being detained on the orders of Justice Y. Haliru of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The lawyer said the order was lawfully obtained in compliance with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.

But Ubah’s lawyer, Mr. Ajibola Oluyede, urged Justice Idris to hold that the DSS violated his order by not producing Ubah.

He said the FCT High Court order, which the DSS obtained on May 10, was to frustrate Justice Idris’ order to produce Ubah in court and amounted to a challenge of the court’s majesty.

He accused the DSS of concealing Justice Idris’ order from Justice Haliru who gave the order to detain Ubah.

“The respondent has not shown cause as to why they failed to comply with Your Lordship’s order. Instead, they took steps to subvert the order. They acted in contempt of that order.

“The court in Abuja was not informed about the order to produce him. Their preliminary objection is not relevant to the consideration of whether they have obeyed the order to produce him.

“I urge Your Lordship to consider the dignity of the court as paramount and to order Ubah’s unconditional release,” Oluyede said.

In his ruling, however, Justice Idris held that it would be wrong for him to re-issue his order for Ubah’s production since a court of coordinate jurisdiction in Abuja had issued an order that he should be detained for 14 days.

Justice Idris said his records showed that the DSS was served with the order to produce Ubah on May 10.