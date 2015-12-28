Former Senate President David Mark has explained the reason behind his closed lips in the 8th National Assembly.

The former legislator representing Benue South at the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, said he decided not to make any contribution following the defeat of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party in the last general election.

Mark has been under verbal attacks from angry Nigerians over his ‘siddon look’ posture since his ouster as the Senate President.

The former Niger State military administrator, while addressing members of his party at his Otukpo residence recently, said he was tired of hearing people calling him names over the sorry state of his constituency.

Mark said he has done enough for his people within the past 16 and should be given some credits.

On the forthcoming rerun in the Zone, Mark said he was waiting on God to direct him if he should re-contest or pull out but chairman of the party in the state insisted that his people still want him to ‘continue the job he has started.”

He highlighted some his achievements which include, Oweto bridge, Otobi dam and renovation of schools across the district.

He said, “I have been praying to God to direct me whether I am to re-contest this election come February 2016 or not. When I relayed this issue to the Party Chairman as one of the elders in this party, he told me in clear terms that he is not going to table this matter for discussion and that I have no other option than to rerun for the Senate. He told me I must do this for the people.

“I am so tired of people going about saying David Mark hasn’t done anything in the past Sixteen years, If anybody said David Mark has not done anything for Idoma people, let such person challenge me in clear terms and I shall prove that in the last Eight (8.) Years, the Idoma People has benefited from my Leadership more than any other tribe in the whole of Nigeria.

On his continuous silence in the house, Mark said,

“When the PDP lost the general election in March, I decided that I will maintain and remain silent until the end of the year. That is why I have not been talking. Of course for those of you who know me, you know I can talk, but not all unnecessary talks.”