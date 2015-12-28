Former Senate President David Mark has explained the reason behind his closed lips in the 8th National Assembly.
The former legislator representing Benue South at the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, said he decided not to make any contribution following the defeat of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party in the last general election.
Mark has been under verbal attacks from angry Nigerians over his ‘siddon look’ posture since his ouster as the Senate President.
The former Niger State military administrator, while addressing members of his party at his Otukpo residence recently, said he was tired of hearing people calling him names over the sorry state of his constituency.
Mark said he has done enough for his people within the past 16 and should be given some credits.
On the forthcoming rerun in the Zone, Mark said he was waiting on God to direct him if he should re-contest or pull out but chairman of the party in the state insisted that his people still want him to ‘continue the job he has started.”
He highlighted some his achievements which include, Oweto bridge, Otobi dam and renovation of schools across the district.
He said, “I have been praying to God to direct me whether I am to re-contest this election come February 2016 or not. When I relayed this issue to the Party Chairman as one of the elders in this party, he told me in clear terms that he is not going to table this matter for discussion and that I have no other option than to rerun for the Senate. He told me I must do this for the people.
“I am so tired of people going about saying David Mark hasn’t done anything in the past Sixteen years, If anybody said David Mark has not done anything for Idoma people, let such person challenge me in clear terms and I shall prove that in the last Eight (8.) Years, the Idoma People has benefited from my Leadership more than any other tribe in the whole of Nigeria.
On his continuous silence in the house, Mark said,
“When the PDP lost the general election in March, I decided that I will maintain and remain silent until the end of the year. That is why I have not been talking. Of course for those of you who know me, you know I can talk, but not all unnecessary talks.”
Whether u u talk or not Bonaventure history will judge all d ppl responsible for June 12 etc Morever u only enhanced PDP misrule dd nothing for Nigeria enthroned a looter ss Senate president Ur siddon look stolen mandate is an admission of dismal ineptitude &failure Ua only missed by ur fellow miscreants! So wewe!
OMO please learn how to contribute positively to issues on social media like this you either make or mar your life by what you say.
Give your life to Christ before you will be able to wait upon God for the make or mar election in February
The Best Way To Work With Men Is To Learn And Watch In Silence.
God will continue to strenghtin u sir
It is better for u to go home nd serve ur God than to contest nd fail
Ganako keep your mouth short if you don’t have what to say. We need intelligent comment here and not dwarf and myopic mind.
na buhari in 9ja what else
I may not have benefited from directly whatsoever from senator David MARK but not withstanding due to the conspiracy of Some Senators from the APC in Benue and their plan to undermine the Idoma Nation We the youth of Idoma Nation will support the RETURN of BONAVENTURE. This is his time. History will always remind him and his generation whether he did well or not. A good name has plenty name sake.
APC can not truncate our dream as a Nation.
u can not appreciate what u have untill u loose it
Emmanuel Adole u say. wat u like or go to d street to fight for ur baba or mentor BONAVENTURE dat don’t concern us here UA only exhibiting ur hollow sense of history We are free here Election rigger & ppl dat perverted June 12 will get back what Dey DD Ur Bonaventure wont come back to Senate IJN Amen !
Abdulahi or what u cal urself ‘ u no mind the problem in ur state cal bokoharam .na our own u de mind abi:) what concern u wit benue state matter ? Foolish boy oooo
You are now waiting to God to direct you on what to do because your corrupt party PDP lost the last presidential election. Since 16th years of your corrupt PDP leadership & rulership you never ask God for direction.(Telephone is not meant for poor people)
Selfısh ınterest have eatıng dıp ın our system of govt.rıch get rıcher&poor get poorer
David mark will still win dat seat in Jesus name
I pray he go back to Senate
I pray he go back to Senate.
David Mark you have no because you’re only after the money you get from being there and you forget your integrity.It is a shame for after being a Senate President would condesend to that level. I don’t know how you Nigerians think,remember that. God will hold you people accountable to every thing you have done to Nigeria and all that you know that you would have done that you didn’t do to save lives and the destructions you and your friends who taken advantage of the people of Nigeria .
downfall of a man is not the end of his life, why do you people allowed pdp to die bios you lose one election? as for you D.Mark,you tried for uniting Naija during your reign as Senate president most especially during the controversial president yaradua illnesses. may his gentle soul rest in peace.