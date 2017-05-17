Tunde Rahman, Spokesman of a former Lagos State Governor and a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu has disclosed that the visit of former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro to his principal’s Ikoyi should not be seen as more than a visit.

Obanikoro, who has not seen eye-to-eye with Tinubu since 2006, joined a delegation to present the staff of Eyo (a masquerade) Tinubu on Sunday, May 14.

The staff is normally presented to an important dignitary ahead of Eyo festival.

Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos; Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly; and Femi Pedro, former Deputy Governor of Lagos, were also present during the presentation.

Tunde Rahman, speaking about Obanikoro’s visit, said: “I don’t think there is more to the visit. It’s been in the public domain that Senator Musiliu Obanikoro has reconciled with his political leader. So, if you see him around Asiwaju, you should understand within that context.

He (Obanikoro) even said it publicly that he has retraced his steps and come back home. He said when he went astray, he thought Asiwaju would reach out to him but that now, he has retraced his steps… He joined those who came to present the staff of Eyo to Asiwaju as a mark of respect.”