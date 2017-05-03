Real Madrid Captain, Sergio Ramos has revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was not around to celebrate his hat-trick in the 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid because he was forced to take a random drug test.

UEFA drug testing suits did not care about his feats, and while Ronaldo’s mates celebrated taking a giant step towards next month’s final in Cardiff, the Portugese International was giving a urine sample to official.

Ronaldo did not complain this time, however he did show his displeasure in 2015 when picked to be drug tested after a Champions League draw with Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldo was heard saying “always me” when UEFA officials ushered him towards the drug testers, moments after the final whistle in Paris.