Reports have emerged of the reason football fans could not watch the Super Eagles’ friendly match against the Terenga lions of Senegal and why the upcoming match against Burkina Faso on Monday, March 27 won’t be shown on traditional platforms where football fans normally.

According to PREMIUM TIMES, several reasons have been mentioned as to why the Super Eagles game did not make it to live TV despite the quality opposition they were lined up to face.

SuperSport, the cable satellite television station that aired most of Nigeria’s recent matches, said it did not bid to air the friendly.

Felix Awogu, the General Manager of SuperSport West Africa, said his organisation did not bid for the right to beam the Super Eagles game for a number of reasons.

“You are not given the rights to show a match, you actually bid for it and in the case of Thursday’s game we did not bid” Awogu explained.

According to the SuperSport boss, logistics around the Senegal-Nigeria game were not too clear hence the reason why they did not bid for the right, let alone show the game.

“We are very careful when we have to rely on third party feeds because we want the best quality for our viewers,” he said. “In the case of yesterday’s match, we could not guarantee a lot of things”

The NFF has, however, dissociated itself from the failure to have the game streamed live to interested Nigerians.

NFF’s Director of Media and Communications, Ademola Olajire, explained on Friday, March 25 that the task of having the game put up on livestream, as well as other details like TV production and stadium readiness, was entirely that of the organisers – Eurodata Sport.

“The livestreaming of the match had nothing to do with the NFF. Our clear responsibility was to present a team, by the name Super Eagles of Nigeria, while other tasks were squarely on the plate of the Match Agent.

“Our Official FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport had an agreement with some firm in Nigeria to livestream the match, through receiving signals from the production team at the stadium, but a technical hitch that arose late in the day conspired to make that impossible.

It is not clear if Nigerians would be able to watch the Super Eagles next friendly clash against Burkina Faso live as no concrete arrangement has been made.