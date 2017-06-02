The Board of Continental Broadcasting Services Ltd., CBS, owners of Television Continental, TVC, and Radio Continental, has revealed why it dismissed 145 workers.

According to a statement issued by the management, the decision was parts of its effort to restructure its enterprise.

The statement says the restructuring is geared towards repositioning the business for better and greater delivery of its services to audiences and advertisers alike.

The organisation which is owned by former Lagos State Governor and a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, explained that in line with the changes, it would reconfigure its workforce as part of the rationale to achieve its objectives.

“145 people will be affected by today’s announcement,” the statement said.

“We wish to make clear that our core channels consisting of TVC News Nigeria, TVC Entertainment and Radio Continental will now become the main focus of our business going forward where we will deliver high quality news and entertainment programmes to our audiences and advertisers across Nigeria and beyond.

“The winding down of TVC News Africa will allow us concentrate on these key areas of our business,” it added.

The statement further explained that the CBS Board of Directors has also approved substantial new investment in its staff across the group of companies which will enable it substantially enhance its news and current affairs output on TVC News, entertainment programming on the market leading TVC general entertainment channel and the key radio asset, Radio Continental.

“For those staff members affected by today’s announcement the Board of CBS Ltd. has approved a generous severance package in addition to a programme of assistance to enable them seek new employment,” the statement said.