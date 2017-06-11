Mrs. Rose Iboko, wife of the late gallant Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko who lost his life after a gun duel with armed robbers at a Zenith Bank branch in Owerri, the Imo State Capital in an interview with PUNCH shared how life has not been the same since the untimely death of her 37-year-old husband.
Recall a CCTV footage of the gun duel went viral during the week, showing the officer was able to kill one of the robbers. The bank robbery happened February, 22, 2017.
The widow who resides at Amakohia in the Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of the state, with her seven children broke down in tears when the incident leading to the death of her husband was brought up.
It was gathered that her children not only skip meals, but are out of school as a result of the inability of their mother to pay their tuition fees.
Her first son, Favour, who is 16, cried profusely when asked the last time he spoke with his father before his death.
He said amid sobs, “I spoke with daddy two days before his death. He died on Thursday, but had promised to come home for the weekend. He promised to give me money for some textbooks I needed once he arrived. But he couldn’t fulfill his promise as he died two days to the day he promised to come home.’’
The 32-year-old widow said one of her triplets slumped, died when he saw his father’s corpse
Her words below;
My late husband was from the same community with me. I am a housewife, while my husband was the breadwinner. I was only taking care of the home and our kids.
When did he die?
He died the next day after the incident on Thursday. Before I could arrive in Mopol 18 office in Owerri, my husband was already dead. It was in the office of the officer in charge of the unit that I was told that my husband was dead. I was, however, not allowed to see his corpse. I was only able to see his corpse for the first time during his burial in the village when his remains were laid to rest. That was almost one month after his death. He was 37 years old.
What did you do when you learnt of his demise?
It was one of his colleagues who called me on a Thursday morning to tell me that my husband was shot by armed robbers the previous day. I don’t know the person but he spoke to me in a manner that suggested that all was not well. He didn’t tell me that my husband was dead. He only informed me that my husband was shot by armed robbers a day before that day. It was when I arrived in Mopol 18 that I was told that my husband, whom I spoke with on the phone on Tuesday prior to that day, was dead. I couldn’t believe it. I told them to stop the joke but they insisted that he was dead. It was as if my world had crumbled. Several thoughts came to my mind within a few minutes: “Where do I begin? How do I explain what happened to him to his children, especially our last child, Success, who was fond of him? Where do I go from here?”
What do you tell the children anytime they ask after their father?
I have eight children for him; seven boys and a girl, Success, who I earlier said is the last born. We have triplets; all boys, but sadly, one of them, Chukwuebuka slumped and died the day their father’s remains were to be interred. He slumped immediately he saw his dad’s corpse during his lying-in-state and died.
It was a double tragedy for my family that day. He was very close to his father.
Despite being just five years, he couldn’t bear the loss of his loving father. Most of my children know that their father is dead, only the young ones are yet to comprehend what happened. I keep telling those ones anytime they ask after him that he is on a special assignment and would be back soon. But each time I lie to them, I would go into the room and weep profusely because when they ask for his whereabouts, I also recall the great moments we shared.
How have you been coping with the kids without their father?
It has been hell for me since he died. The children dropped out of school because I could no longer pay their school fees. I don’t work, I am a house wife. His sudden death was an agonising loss to my family. To eat is now a problem. Most times, we don’t eat and when we eat, it is half food. Last night (Friday), we took groundnuts as dinner. It has been very difficult for us. We now live from hand to mouth. We always go to bed hungry without knowing where the next meal will come from.
Has the Nigeria Police Force reached out to you to support your family?
Not at all. They only came for his burial in the village on Friday, March 17, 2017. I am now left with my children alone.
What assistance has the bank rendered to you knowing that your husband died in the course of protecting its assets and customers?
The bank only assisted me in making sure that he was buried. After that, no help has come from the bank.
that is too bad that the Nigeria police could not be able to support this woman. even the bank also. nawa ooooo
pls every policeman should always pray b4 going out of is house and make ur family happy, no mater the amount of money they are going to gave to d family, the family can never remain the same,God will protect us and guard us
This is bad from the bank. Not fair to the deceased family.
@ KB ,,but why shouldn’t they try to condole her with something nah?
This is so sad! What a country! A man died in the course of his duty, neither the government nor the bank has come to the aid of the family the man left behind, it’s a terrible shame to this country. Now I ask, is there anything good about this country? I’m so ashamed to be a Nigerian. They only recognise you when you are working for them but the moment you die, you’re completely forgotten. Nonsense!
I shared in grieves of the woman because I’ve once been a victim 37years ago. My late father of five went for a night duty as a Seargent about to be commissioned as an Inspector after he foiled a robbery gangs and arrested them at Ilorin,Kwara State. He was crushed at a night duty checking point along Jebba road by a young graduate driving a car with 4 others of his colleagues ,He was the only one that made it to the hospital but he died later after 3 days without saying goodbye to his wife and 5 young children. The Police just make sure he was buried after taking his corpse with their 911 pick up and all our belongings from the barrack from Ilorin down to Ishaga Orile,Abeokuta. Ogun State. After the burial they all left in grieve and we were left to face the rough and hard times but thank God today we are all doing fine. Please can we all open an account on behalf of this woman and his children so that the burden will be soften for them. I am saying this because I have experienced and faced the hardships of lossing a father with a housewife and ad
olescents and I know what happens to me. If someone can help to reach to this woman I am ready to help in my own little way because I watched the cctv footage and my question and prayer are the concerned mainly on the safety of the officer that killed one of the robbers and ran away for cover,but after I saw the post and read through i shed tears and need to share in that widow’s grief. Please if the writer can link me up with the woman I am ready to help in my little way.
dis are part of d reasons uniform men don’t act in accordance with their duty responsibility. imagine d young woman to suffer all alone without any help from either govt. or d so called zenith bank. What a shame.
Neither the police nor the Bank came to the aid of the family of a man who sacrificed his life protecting lives and properties of Nigerians. Tomorrow you expect his colleagues do the same? The petty corruption mostly associated with members of the police Junior cadre is a result of neglect, poor condition of service, total absence of security to your love ones in the event of death. While the police work 24/7 the monthly take home remain a peanut. While the Nigeria Police excel in peace keeping mission abroad, here In Nigeria the reverse is the case. What is happening to the family of the late police man answer the question. Over to you our law Maker’s, is the promulgation of law to cover these short comings a crime in Nigeria ?
what a country we have they only recognize u when u are rich but if u are poor no one seam’s to care the lord is ur strength our government need to listen to the cry of there citizens
I watched it first yesterday thought the police man survived He was all alone defending himself ,Is a pity for him and his family . madam if it is possible for you to place your acct.no on the press because those people you are waiting for may not do any thing after all may God console you and your children
Too bad for the bank for not doing anything to help the woman
this what we say about welfare of Nigeria workers. if for instance this man is been played well he would have saved for tomorrow, just see the suffering the wife children will be facing
Its quite unfair..they have to do something about the family, like make sure d kids go to school and at least open a small scale business for the wife of d gallant officer..
if dos in his immediate line of duty did not com to their aides may be bcuz of our lackadaisical due process,he cam from a community , local government den to the state government,wil dos sequence said dey don’t heard of d incident, plz let’s d community start cux it’s der immediate son
These force men always loose their lives at the point of their duties and all we do is to neglect and abuse their sacrifices by abandoning their families to a life they never bargain for, it’s a pity. This kind of attitude is why some force men take off when they sense or see danger even if they have guns with enough bullets. Why die for a country, organization, that will not take even a common insult on your behalf.
May the souls of our gallant men who lost their lives in the course of discharging their duties rest in peace and may God fill in their space in their left behind families. 😭😭😭😭😢
God will be ur guidiance and elevate d children. Keep calm u re bless and for ur husband may his soul rest in peace
so sorry woman! in nigeria u are on ur own if u dont fithe for urself no body fithe for u but GOD only. nigeria is nt a country that one will be dependent u hav to independent
Well some people feed fat when things like this happen…why do they have contributory pensions and other welfare package? But this are just created to give to the evil ones who always glut on others sweat. I see no reason why such money should not be accessed in 48hours after the death of th
it can look like useless when someone decide to die for there home country and after die nobody care for there life,Nigeria is bad to hear all this,all the time,,,,,,,let our law/Constitution change for better
#tearsrollingdownmycheeks# I pray for you and your family right now to be a burden in the heart of anyone in charge of the NPF IMO State command until they do something for you and your family in Jesus Christ mighty name Amen… God bless you madam and your children..they won’t rest until the office and the nation he served;places you under helping platform..
this is what I call wickedness from d highest order. Had it bn it’s d bank manager of senior officer it would ve bn a different story but a poor solider dt gave up his life hmm too shameful for this country
I will just plead Nigeria government and the bank where he met his death on behalf o f the the deceased family that they should come to their aid’s, and rendered help for them.
Government should do something fast, before is too late.
God is watching all that you are doing to the late family.
It’s too bad from the bank and the mopol 18 office