According to the wife of the murdered Jumia delivery agent in Port Harcourt, their four children are expecting the return of their father.

Blessing recalled how her late husband, Chukwuma Eleje who was murdered and thrown into a septic tank had promised the children that he was coming back home after the day’s work with a lot of goodies for them, lamenting that her 38-year-old husband was no more.

It was reported last week that Chukwuma was killed by three assailants at Shell Location, Mgbuoba, Off Ada George Road, Port Harcourt, where he had gone to deliver two phones.

The suspected killers, Sodienye Mbatumukeke, Excel Naabe and Joy Eluwa, had since been arrested by operatives of the Rivers State Police Command.

But the widow, who spoke on a Port Harcourt-based radio station, Nigeria Info, explained that the deceased was just an ordinary man with four children.

Wondering how she would cope, Mrs. Eleje added that her husband had promised to pay their rent before he was murdered.

“He left for work telling us that he would be back. He promised the children by telling them he would buy a lot of goodies for them. Up till now, they are believing that their daddy is coming back.

“How will I cope with school fees? Our rent has expired and the landlord gave us one week and now the one week has expired.

On how, she got the news of her husband’s death, the widow explained that people were gathering at her compound and were telling her “sorry”, adding that she did not understand what they meant by that until it became clear that she had lost her spouse

“I did not know that the news had spread everywhere. My family and I were not aware until when I saw people gathering in my house telling me sorry. I was surprised, I didn’t understand why they were telling me sorry,” she said.