Governor Nyesom Ezenwa Wike of Rivers State has said that the only state working in Nigeria is the one he governs and that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed Nigeria.

The Governor who was speaking during the PDP Campaign for Etche/ OmumaFederal Constituency at Afara on Thursday, February 23 added that due to APC’s failure, all the developmental structures in the country have collapsed.

Wike said despite the illegal collaboration between APC and Police; the Rivers people will not allow the rigging of the last rerun elections for Etche/ Omuma Federal Constituency to happen again.

He explained that while the PDP is campaigning for victory based on its performance, the APC leaders are in Abuja plotting rigging methods with INEC and Police.

“APC has failed Nigeria. Nigeria has collapsed. The only state that is working in Nigeria is Rivers. That is why the APC cannot campaign here. We will not allow a situation where we will campaign, but APC will liaise with the Police and INEC to rig. The votes of our people must count. Allow democracy to thrive in Nigeria. You cannot continue to deceive the people. We shall not allow the police and other security agencies hijack electoral materials on Saturday “he said.