The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, says the huge sums of money, uncovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in an apartment in the Ikoyi area of Lagos on Wednesday, belong to Rivers state.

Governor Nyesom Wike made the claim Friday night in Port Harcourt, the state capital, bringing a fresh twist to the controversy over the real ownership of the money – $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23, 218,000 totalling about N13 billion and the apartment where it was recovered by the EFCC on Wednesday.

The governor alleged the money was part of what was stolen – and warehoused in the Ikoyi house – by his predecessor and current Minister for Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, from proceeds of sale of the state’s gas turbines to Sahara Energy.

National Intelligence Agency had on Friday claimed ownership of the money which amounted to over N13 billion using the current CBN’s exchange rate.

The NIA, by National Security Agencies Act, is charged with responsibilities of external intelligence and ensuring Nigeria’s security from outside.

Why it is engaged in an internal security activity, getting cash for ‘projects scattered across the country’ remains unexplained.

Mr. Wike has now challenged NIA’s claim of ownership and, consequently, demanded the money be returned to the oil-rich state.

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court in Lagos, has ordered the temporary forfeiture of the fund, (43 million Dollars, 23 million Naira and 27,000 Pounds), to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The court said the monies should be in the Federal Government’s custody until May 5, for any interested party in the funds to show cause why the money should not be permanently forfeited.