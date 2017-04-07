Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that Nigerians have realised that the Ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) has nothing to offer in terms of developmental projects, aside the circulation of lies.

Governor Wike also stated that the APC fight against corruption is targeted at the intimidation of political opponents, as the APC only prosecutes former PDP governors, while indicted Former APC Governors are allowed to roam freely.

Speaking at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday, April 7 when he granted audience to the Abuluoma Council of Chiefs, Governor Wike said there is no sincerity in the fight against corruption by the APC. He said: “Nigerians have seen that the present ruling party has nothing to offer them except to tell lies. “They claim they are fighting corruption, but how many APC former governors have been arraigned.

Nobody is against the government fighting corruption, but it must be fought with sincerity. “Even when an APC Former Governor is indicted by a judicial commission of Inquiry , they fail to prosecute such a person “. The governor added: “I just heard that they have arrested the former Niger State Governor after two years. Maybe because political activities are picking up and they want to intimidate him, that is why this is happening now”.