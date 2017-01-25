The six dismissed police officers attached to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike saved the governor from being assasinated by security agencies during the Rivers rerun elections.

Wike revealed this when he received the Aluu Council of Chiefs at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

He said there was a detailed plan by the security agencies to assassinate him, but his security details resisted the execution of the evil plot.

In his words;

“The policemen were dismissed because they did not allow the security agencies to assassinate me as was planned.

“The security agencies planned to assasainate me, but those attached to me resisted the plot and refused to allow them kill me. That is why they are angry and desperate “.

He said the fraudulent invasion of Rivers State by the security agencies during the last rerun elections was a wake up call for the people to be prepared for the rigging of elections in 2016 by the same security agencies.

“The security agencies by their actions on December 10, 2016 Re-run elections alerted us on how they plan to rig the 2019 elections. We are now prepared for them”, Governor Wike said.

The governor said that he will continue to defend the interest of the state, noting that he will never plead with the offending security agencies to stop their illegal activities.