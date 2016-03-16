The Rivers State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, said its attention has been drawn to the comments by Gov. Nyesom Wike during a political campaign yesterday where he said: “Let them go and bring that man in Abuja [President Muhammadu Buhari], I will send him to his ancestors with only few punches. Amaechi and me [sic] are from Ikwerre, one day I meet him in the alley or corner of the street, I will cause him to somersault several times before he lands on the ground…”
This statement according to the APC is an indication of the highest level of lunacy for a man who killed his way to power adding, that ‘the APC condemns it without reservations. However, we are not surprised that such a statement is coming from a badly brought up serial murderer who managed to climb on dead bodies into office as governor.”
The APC informed Nyesom Wike that if he ever abandons the shady life of a secret cult member and embraces Christ, he will understand that the only entity that has the power to keep President Muhammadu Buhari alive or call him home [God forbid] is the Almighty God Himself alone.
The party disclosed that with a few days to the March 19 rerun elections, frustration has driven Nyesom Wike and his band of buccaneers to resort to unbelievable falsehood and evil propaganda saying, when they are not fabricating stories suggesting that Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi’s security assaulted security agents on the orders of the Minister, they are selling the false stories about the Minister ending his radio programme abruptly in a fit of anger.
The statement reads: “Luckily, attached herewith is the photo of the Love FM presenter with the Hon. Minister taken after the programme ended very cordially as against the lies put on the Internet by Wike’s childish propagandists. Now, how do you expect this humble and Christian Love FM presenter to view Nyesom Wike and his PDP henceforth?
“The APC knows that falsehood may endure for a while but truth will always prevail. This should be another lesson of life for Nyesom Wike and his motley crowd of bandits.
“The APC no doubt will win the forthcoming rerun elections because we are in control of the grassroots and good people of Rivers State. Thunder does not strike in the same place twice. We will not win by doing the despicable things Wike and the PDP did in 2015 but by being given a level playing field and adequate security by the Federal Government. In any case, we note that it had to take a reminder from the Distinguished Senator Magnus Ngei Abe for Nyesom Wike to realise that whatever his [Wike’s] mother told him, our own mothers told us as well.”
24 on “Wike Says He Will Send Buhari To His Ancestors With Punches, APC Fires Back”
Dat Wike man is definitely d Nigerian version of Donald Trump talking as if he has been ordained to verturprate like a drunken soldier in a Chinese shop Simply Bcos u a saved by d courts to rule River state u think u can say whatever u want bordering on Motorparkrism Haba! Try some decorum bcos one day Monkey will go to market without returning Ua d godfather of bad boys in River state As a lawyer u need to behave ursef!
Gov. Wike can never say this, that I no, please let’s save our beloved once life and stop this nonsense .
Wike is just confused!
Wike is running mad every day.criminal and nonsense governor
Wonderful APC is also preaching RIGHTEOUSNESS with all these broken campaign promises. He who leave in glass house that‘s throwing stone!!!
AM NOT SURE IF DAT MAN WIKE CAN SAY SUCH A WORD TO MR PRESIDENT LIKE DAT I BELIEVE APC ARE COOKING STORY THAT WILL GEOPADISE DAT MAN APC CAN GO AHEAD AND WIN THE ELECTION BUT SHOULD STOP USING WORD DAT WILL DISTROY US BECAUSE WE ARE FROM ONE GOD LET LEARN PEACE IN OUR TALK AND HEART TOO AMECHE AND WIKE FROM ONE PLACE NOW ENEMIES DIS I BELIEVES IS STRATEGIS OF D DEVIL TO DISTROY BUT I BELIVE DIS MUST STOP. JUST BECAUSE OF POWER U PEOPLE DONOT FEAR GOD AGAIN .D
I love Wike .
PLEASE MY FELLOW NIGERIANS, LETS FACE FACTS: WIKE OR CHIBUIKE BOTH ARE JUST ALIKE “POLITICIALS” WHO IS @ THE PICK OF POLITICAL GAMES CALLED “PROPOGANDA”. BUT THE MAIN QUESTION NOW IS:” how is live fairing with the masses? people are complaining now and there on the state of econom.
APC is ready to tanish the image of any PDP members so that they can continue to rule Nigeria forever, it won’t work, let’s face the fact, they portray to Nigerians’ that they will save this country from the hand of Jonathan and his government who is doing evil to Nigerians’ but here we are today, story! story! story! they should go and buried their head in shame and face work instead of making Wike Jonathan and Rivers State their problem, they should tell Ameachi to go and face his transport work, i beg make una let me see road jo.
.kknow the truth,no one should decive Nigerians
WIKE,YOU NEED TO SEND ZOO PAEDOPHILE TO HIS ANCESTORS EARLIER THAN WHAT THE COMING BIAFRAN MERCHANTS SHALL DEFINITELY DO VERY VERY SOON.AGAIN,BUHARI,DSS,ZOO-ARMY ETC BIAFRANS ARE COMING AND JUST BE PREPARED FOR WORST AND GOVERNOR WIKE NEED TO TO FIGHT AS PRESENT BIAFRAN GENERATION SHALL SHOW WONDERS BEYOND HUMAN COMPREHENTION.
APC IS TO RIVERS PEOPLE WHAT SOCIALISM IS TO THE AMERICANS. BAD PHILOSOPHY
APC WITH THEIR PROPAGANDA POLITICS
Fuck APC fake ppl and stupid old head of state that tink we still live in d olden days well y can den make any youth a minister or is power only for old men
Yes! They said… A child who doesn’t let the parents sleep, him/her don’t also sleep n as we all know ” what u sow is what u reap” so the current president n his evil Apc members insulted n embraced the ex president n his wife so if wike has done his own then its just the beginning, let nt talk rather lets pray that they don’t also insult his wife also bcoz its possible.
Mr Right remember any fellow that insulted someone father s equally insulting ur own father. remember u are born without father.
mm chado
@@drunken ##
Apc drug is no more in stock so lets forget dem nd their propagander nd face what 2019 shall hold for us as we shall strngly vote them out completly.
Ugly wike , governor wike is a killer .his is d most useless governor this country has ever produced.a cultist and a killer.God will judge u.he talks like a fool that his is.he can’t even speak good English yet he calls himself a governor.I pity for rivers people under his leadership
Apc is a bad party . We the river people we don’t need dem so Apc go and die.
Wikelistic wike, a proper description of Mal adjusted adult, with a loose tongue who under the influence of drugs vomits even the invomitable, very unfortunate for a governor to always talk before thinking. May God save Rivers state from wike
Wike should know that what goes around, turns round.
Amache stop selling the future of ur ppl, bcos of a northerner all the Atrocity they are committing in the north, ao many of their ppl is fighting there leader, look at kano, kaduna election. l am wondering d kind of person u b.
The evil men no longer live after the
m rather live tnem.
Pls let the people of bıafra go because soon the rought of almıghty wıll be upon the head of each nd every head personnels ın nıgerıa power perlıament thanks all haıl bıafra land fıll wıth mılk nd honey.