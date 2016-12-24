No amount of intimidation or blackmail used by Federal Government agencies would force Governor Nyesom Wike into selling the Rivers state to external predators.

The Governor said this Friday, December 23 and urged the people of the state not to panic, insisting that nobody could take the state by force despite the “sustained blackmail” by the police and the Department of State Services.

Speaking when he granted an audience to the Rivers State Elders Council of Ministers, Wike said, “This is a turbulent period. However, we will overcome. They can cow other governors, but not me. “None of them gave me the mandate. The people of Rivers State gave me this mandate and I will never sell the interest of this state for whatever reason. I will not bring out the money of Rivers State to sponsor other people outside the state.”

The governor also alleged that security agencies were frustrating the security architecture of the state to further their “devilish plot” to declare a state of emergency and thereafter bring a lackey to loot the state.

Meanwhile, Wike denied sponsoring anyone to protest in Abuja against the Federal Government, pointing out that those who planned to protest in his (Wike) favour must have taken a cue from those who protested against him in Abuja.