Defending EPL Champions, Leicester City recently signed Nigerian starlet, Wilfred Ndidi from K.R.C Gent in Belgium for 15m pounds.

Below are some facts about him;

1.) Onyinye Wifred Ndidi was born December 16, 1996.

2.) He signed for K.R.C Gent from Nathaniel boys of Lagos, Nigeria after a successful trial before making his club debut on 31 January 2015 against Charleroi in a 1-0 away defeat. He played the first 74 minutes of the game, before being substituted for Jarne Vrijsen.

3.) His first National appearances were made for the Nigeria U-20 team at the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He was earlier playing the African U-17 Championship before he was excluded along with two other players from the competition as a precaution, following an MRI test that showed he was just slightly above the threshold.

4.) 2015/2016 was his break out season as he exploded onto the scene during his first full season. Originally playing in the centerback position, he displayed a wide range of passing and shooting than needed for the role. He was redeployed as a defensive midfielder and central midfielder for the rest of the season.

5.) His goal in his club’s playoff game against Club Brugge named goal of the season in the Belgian league.

6.) He received the award as the third-best young player in the Belgian league for the 2015/2016 season.

7.) He was selected by Samson Siasia for Nigeria’s 35-man provisional squad for the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil.