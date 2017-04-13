Popular Nollywood comic actor Mr Ibu has warned men not to beat their wives because women are connected to their husband’s success.

He made the statement in a recent interview.

He said, “My mother spoilt me so much while she was alive and she also taught me a lot of things. I flaunt my wife on social media because of the orientation I had.

Women should be respected and I am one of those that respect women so much. I believe it is a sin to beat a woman. God removed a rib from a man to create a woman which means that women are connected to men spiritually.

Whenever you raise your hand against a woman, you beat your joy, success, business, peace in your family. Watch the position of any man that beats his wife and you would know what I am talking about.

Praise your wife and tell her how beautiful she is. Buy things to make her happy because her happiness could influence your business. I love my wife with everything I have.

Our women need to be praised. I work hard while she stays at home to take care of our children. I don’t regret anything I spend on my wife. If I am outside Nigeria, I always shop for her and I buy things like a blind man because she deserves it.”