The embattled former Chief of Defence staff, Alex Badeh allegedly gave Havco Nigeria Limited N100 million to build churches and a mosque in his village in Adamawa State.

A prosecution witness on Thursday revealed this before Justice Okon Abang at the Federal High Court in Abuja

The former chief of defence staff is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside a firm, Iyalikam Nigeria Limited, on a 10-count charge bordering on money laundering, criminal breach of trust and corruption to the tune of N3.97billion.

The prosecution witness, Joseph Okpetu, who continued his evidence as PW13, was led in evidence by counsel to the EFCC, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN.

“I constructed a village house for the first defendant, Alex Badeh, between 2008 and 2012. The fixings, features and painting were done in 2012. We also built a mosque opposite the house.

“After the construction of the house, a thanksgiving service was held. We (Havco Nigeria Limited) renovated the church where the thanksgiving took place. My company was also given the responsibility to provide tables and chairs for the thanksgiving,” Mr. Okpetu said.

According to him, between N5 million and N8 million was spent on renovation of the church used for the thanksgiving.

“Apart from the village house, we built a mosque, two churches and a civic centre for skills acquisition in Vintim Village. All these cost N100 million. I was paid in three installments of N40 million, N30 million and N30million.”