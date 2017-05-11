An Ikeja High Court was on Thursday, May 11 thrown into confusion after an unnamed witness slumped and died in the court just before testifying before Justice O.A. Olayinka in a land case.

The deceased who was in his late 30s had come court to testify in a land dispute.

“Before the case was called for trial, he started coughing and gasping and had to leave the courtroom.

“He was vomiting a lot of blood and onlookers were scared to go near him.

“He collapsed on the corridors of the courtroom and a medical team came in an ambulance to take body away.

“His lawyer informed Justice Olayinka of his client’s death and she immediately stopped proceedings for the day,” a witness said.

When NAN visited the courtroom, clots of blood were seen on the corridors of the courtroom as well as the blood-stained shirt and leather slippers of the deceased.

A court registrar, who pleaded anonymity, said “I am not authorised to speak on what happened in this court today, it is only the Chief Registrar that can speak.”

(NAN)