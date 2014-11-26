Star Boy, Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has revealed he has a deep liking for 2010 Project Fame winner, Chidinma Ekile.

Wizkid, who made his thoughts known as guest artiste on the popular MTV Base, did not mince words, as he gave some exclusive scoops about himself.

The documentary, which airs this week, showcases the other side of Wizkid and reveals various interesting facts about him.

“I’ve had a huge crush on Chidinma for a long time… she doesn’t know it but it’s true,” the singer said.

Wizkid will also reveal his journey through music and how he has managed to maintain the hype.

The show airs this Thursday, 27th November at 6pm on MTV Base Channel 233 and STV at 10pm.