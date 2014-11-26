Star Boy, Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has revealed he has a deep liking for 2010 Project Fame winner, Chidinma Ekile.
Wizkid, who made his thoughts known as guest artiste on the popular MTV Base, did not mince words, as he gave some exclusive scoops about himself.
The documentary, which airs this week, showcases the other side of Wizkid and reveals various interesting facts about him.
“I’ve had a huge crush on Chidinma for a long time… she doesn’t know it but it’s true,” the singer said.
Wizkid will also reveal his journey through music and how he has managed to maintain the hype.
The show airs this Thursday, 27th November at 6pm on MTV Base Channel 233 and STV at 10pm.
Hmmm see money God bless me ooo
its normal jawe wizkid…
God bless Nigeria 4 me
I need help 4rm Wizkid
Wizkid u ar d bezt dt hear any1 word ur talent x our concern
Wizkid ur talent x our concern
Wizkid starboy rolu ur world u ar de best
Ibrahim ayodeji wizzy u are on point i need ur help call me on 08160557150 tnkx
It’s ok, they suit each other