The residence of Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka in Ogun State was invaded by suspected herdsmen.

He disclosed this on Friday, April 28 while speaking at a forum in Freedom Park, Lagos.

“We are living in dangerous times. My home is under invasion… From Imeko to Abeokuta is under invasion by herdsmen,” he said.

“This is a deliberate act of provocation. The trespasses have been frequent, we have reported to the police, but government is taking security lightly. We need to wake up the government, let them know the seriousness of the issue on ground; these herdsmen are worse than Boko Haram.”

Soyinka, who said the mentality of herdsmen had changed, advised government to use drone in tracking them.

He also opposed the establishment of grazing reserves, saying that would worsen the problem.

“Creating corridor for cattle grazing will compound the problem, I do not think that is the solution,” he said.

In April 2016, Soyinka had raised the alarm over the invasion of his residence at a time when he was abroad.