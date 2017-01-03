A Moroccan woman has been arrested after she was caught trying to smuggle a teenager over the border into Europe in a suitcase.

The woman was stopped at the border with Spain on December 30, 2016, after the civil guard became suspicious about her package.

They found the 19-year-old from Gabon curled up inside the suitcase in Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in northern Africa.

On Sunday, 1st January, more than 1,100 migrants tried to jump a high double fence between Morocco and Ceuta in violent assault that saw one officer lose an eye. A regional government spokesman said 50 Moroccan and five Spanish officers were injured when hundreds of migrants tried to enter Spanish territory.