Justice is being demanded on behalf of a woman who was allegedly beaten mercilessly by soldiers for protesting after her brother was slapped by a soldier.

The photo of the woman identified as Ruth Orji, showing her sore back has been shared more than 7,000 times on Facebook with the hope that it will be seen by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.

It was claimed that it was carried out by soldiers attached to 174 Battalion, Ikorodu, Lagos though it cannot be ascertained when and where the assault occurred.

“I think Nigerian Army should be called to order fast,” Sheriff Alabi Mosalu who posted the photo on Facebook wrote.

“This lady was brutalised by (soldiers from) 174 Battallion Ikorodu, all because she challenged a soldier that slapped her brother.

“This is becoming too much and barbaric likewise. I don’t want to believe our soldiers are animals…kilode.”

