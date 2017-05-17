A diesel tanker burnt to death an unidentified woman in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital.

It was gathered that tanker suddenly detached from the chassis of a truck after it failed to climb a hill.

The diesel-laden tanker crushed the car driven by the deceased.

According to eyewitnesses, the impact of the crash ignited a huge fire which burnt the sole occupant of the car beyond recognition.

The fire destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

“The articulated vehicle, which was filled with diesel, was coming from Eleiyele area and travelling towards Ologuneru hill. When the truck had difficulty dragging the tanker along the hill, the tanker detached from the truck and crushed the car driven by the dead woman.

“It also poured its content on the road and the fire was ignited, burning the woman, who was trapped in the car and other vehicles,” said a witness who identified himself as Yinka.

Yinka said more than five houses were destroyed in the inferno adding that diesel flowed towards the Eleyele river which is about 300 meters away from the scene of the accident.