A woman on board a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) was delivered at Fadeyi Bus Stop, Lagos on Friday, May 12.

In a video that surfaced online, it showed the newborn being carried off the BRT by a paramedic attached to the Lagos Ambulance Service into a waiting ambulance.

The mother was then led out of the BRT into the Ambulance as crowds cheered and took photos on their phones.

Witnesses said the woman became restless shortly after boarding the bus and soon went into labour. With assistance from passengers in the bus, she was delivered of a baby boy.