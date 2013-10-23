Policemen attached to the Ogidi Police Division in Idemili North Council Area of Anambra State are battling to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in her early 30s during a sex romp with her boyfriend in Nkpor Uno in the same area.

Daily Sun gathered that the tragedy occurred on Sunday, at Isingwu village, Nkpor Uno, while the deceased and her boyfriend, identified simply as Ikechukwu, were allegedly making love inside their apartment.

The woman was said to have died while her boyfriend was discovered unconscious two days later.

Residents of the area alleged that trouble started when the fiancé of the deceased came home and saw that his wife-to-be was having a relationship with Ikechukwu, a lorry driver. He was said to have warned them to desist from the unholy relationship, but to no avail and he returned to his base before the incident.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, said that Ikechukwu had been having an affair with the deceased even when he knew that she was dating a man whom the source said, was her fiancé and all efforts to stop the relationship proved abortive until death separated them.

It was further gathered that doctors at a private hospital in Nkpor Uno were battling to save the life of Ikechukwu, whose, condition remained critical at the time of this report.

The source said: “Just recently, the deceased’s fiancé came home on hearing about how his would be wife was flirting with Ikechukwu, and confirmed the tales he had heard. He returned heartbroken to where he came from and it was not up to one month after his visit that the incident occurred.”

“Both of them retired to Ikechukwu’s house and they probably had sex for too long before the girl started gasping for breath.

“When we waited for them to wake up to no avail, we broke the door and saw the girl naked on the bed with blood gushing out from her anus while Ikechukwu was half-dead also naked. We alerted the police, who came and carried the girl’s corpse to the a private hospital mortuary in Nkpor Uno while we are not aware of the whereabouts of Ikechukwu.”

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in-charge of Ogidi Police Station, Mr. Yusuf Abdul, confirmed the incident and said that the name of the deceased was not known as at the time of filing this report.

He stated that investigation was ongoing to ascertain the true cause of death while calling on the public to come forward with the information that could help the police to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.