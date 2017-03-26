A Nigerian woman has given birth to a bouncing baby boy after carrying the baby for three years and being married for 21 years without the fruit of the womb.

The good news was shared by a Facebook user, Juliet Iwuafor who narrated her aunt gave birth on Saturday, March 25, and that her aunt carried the pregnancy for over three years.

See her post below;

“Biko UMUNNEM…. Praise God with me. My Anty got married since 1996 and have not had any child since then….. later on she took in and carried the pregnancy for 3years and 2 months. Just yesterday she gave birth to the long awaited baby(boy)… two days to Mothering Sunday after TWENTY ONE YEARS. My Anty will be called a Mother this year…God of miracle THANK YOU”