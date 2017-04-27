One Mrs. Shaw aka Mama G allegedly incurred the debt of N757,750 hence making the bar operator on Lekki Beach Road, Ademola Ogunbona she patronised, lose his source of livelihood, PUNCH reports.

It was learnt that the woman had gone to the bar around 6pm on August 15, 2016, to have fun, which lasted till about 1am the following day.

It was said that Mama G instructed the barman to serve customers that came to the bar throughout her stay, and promised to pick up the bill for the drinks they consumed.

One of the major beneficiaries of Mama G’s gesture was a man who came to the bar with his friends at about 6.30pm to celebrate his birthday.

She allegedly ordered many rounds of drinks for the man and his friends and told Ogunbona to add their bill to hers.

However, at about 1am, when she had reportedly become inebriated, some persons were said to have stormed the bar and took her away in a Honda car to Rotary Garden Estate, Ilasan, Ajah, where she lives with her husband.

Ogunbona said he, two of his workers and the chief security officer of the shops in the area followed the car, but the security guards at the estate gate did not allow them in.

He said, “Mama G came to my bar at about 6pm on August 15, 2016, and ordered drinks. She told me to serve everybody that came to the bar and promised to pay. In the afternoon, I told her that her bill was over N200,000. She slapped my face and asked me whether she looked like a debtor.

“She said I should serve very expensive drinks to whoever came to the bar. She even called some beggars who were passing by into the bar to drink. Around 6.30pm, a man came into the bar to mark his birthday along with his friends, numbering about 16, including ladies. She told them not to pay.

“They took five bottles of Remy Martin, seven bottles of Absolute Vodka and three bottles of Sky. They also smoke cigarettes. They left around 10pm. At about 1am, four men and a woman came to pick the woman. I insisted that I would collect my money, but they took her away.

“They dropped her off at the estate gate and left. She banged the gate repeatedly. Eventually, her housemaids came to pick her. I was not allowed to enter into the estate with her.”