A female reportedly recognised her captor at a Skye bank branch in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Tuesday where she went to conduct a transaction.

The woman grabbed the man by his shirt collar and called him a kidnapper, refusing to budge while customers tried to get her hands off him.

According to the report by Leaders NG, she cried as she told them that the man was a member of the kidnap gang that abducted her last year. She disclosed that she remembers the man because he raped her 4 to 6 times each day while she was held hostage and described a scar he had near his penis.

Police officers arrived the bank soon after and undressed the man and just as the woman had described, a scar was found on his upper thigh.

Afterward, a warrant was obtained and the man’s account detail was checked to reveal the sum of N98 million in his account. He has reportedly been taken to the Anti – Kidnap unit for further questioning.