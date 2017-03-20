An unidentified woman narrowly escaped death as rescuers fished her out before she could drown after jumping into the lagoon from Maza-Maza Bridge in the Mile 2 area of Lagos, Daily Sun reports.

This is coming in just hours after a medical doctor, Dr orji reportedly committed suicide on third mainland bridge after jumping into the canal.

According to a witness, the woman, dressed in a blouse and trousers, was trekking and got to the middle of the bridge, climbed the rail and jumped.

“The thing happened so fast that we could not stop her. However, when she jumped, we called for help, prompting people under the bridge to dive in and rescue her,” said one of the witnesses, who gave his name as Emeka.

Her rescuers tried to press her bloated stomach to expel the excess water she took in before her rescue when she was brought already unconscious.

Adewale, one of those who rescued her, said: “We were under the bridge, when suddenly the woman’s body dropped from the bridge. At first, we thought she was either pushed over or fell over by mistake. We had to jump into the river and went for her. That was how we rescued her.”