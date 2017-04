This video shared on Facebook showing a woman rubbing the stomach of a bride on her wedding day is currently trending on social media platforms and it will give you goosebumps.

According to the story accompanying this video, The bride couldnt conceive for two years after Marriage and when her wedding video was replayed by friends,there was a scene of a family friend who had touched the Bride’s stomach as the couple danced.

The woman has allegedly confessed!

Watch Video Below