A mentally-sick mother has reportedly stabbed 8-month-old baby boy in Ebonyi state. According to reports, the knife was still stuck in the boy’s abdomen as he was wheeled to the ward for surgery at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Federal Teaching Hospital (FETHA), Abakaliki, Daily Sun reports.

The alleged suspect, who was said to be a wife of a serving police Sergeant, was said to have been taken to hospital for treatment, it was gathered that the incident happened at the police barracks, Abakaliki.

It was gathered that the woman who allegedly has periodic major mental disorder pierced her baby’s stomach with kitchen knife and left the knife stuck in the baby’s stomach when somebody saw it and raised the alarm that attracted neigbours.

An eyewitness and a medical practitioner at the Federal Teaching Hospital, who pleaded anonymity, said the baby was brought into the emergency ward with the knife still stuck in his stomach while he had lost so much blood.

Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Dr. Emeka Ogar, said the baby had been operated upon and the surgery was successful and expressed shock at the incident.

However, the Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Jude Madu, said full details concerning the incident were still being awaited and disclosed that the woman was a mentally unstable wife of a serving policeman in the command.

He disclosed that the baby had undergone a successful surgery and the knife had been successfully removed from his system while his mentally sick mother had been taken to psychiatric hospital for medical check.